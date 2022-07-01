Directorio de Empresas
Nextpoint
    • Acerca de

    Nextpoint is the industry leader in delivering cloud-based services for eLaw. Our market leading software and services help legal related organizations conquer their eDiscovery, Litigation and Admin needs. We do this by providing a powerful SaaS platform with world-class support and engagement teams that help hundreds of law firms across the country manage large data sets, identify relevant information via AI and complex searches, and organize evidence to build compelling arguments to support their clients’ interests. Our progressive, customer-focused approach and entrepreneurial spirit has enabled us to remain independent and self-funded and is now fueling our rapid growth. The legal industry is undergoing an exciting transformation as new technologies redefine how data is managed in the cloud, and Nextpoint is leading the way with innovative solutions that meet the needs of this dynamic market.

    http://www.nextpoint.com
    Sitio Web
    2001
    Año de Fundación
    90
    Nº de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

