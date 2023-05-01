Directorio de Empresas
New Jersey Community Capital
    • Acerca de

    NJ Community Capital is a financial institution that invests strategically in communities to help them thrive. They focus on community development and use their knowledge to make informed investments.

    http://www.newjerseycommunitycapital.org
    Sitio Web
    1987
    Año de Fundación
    126
    Nº de Empleados
    Oficinas Centrales

