Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Salarios

El salario de Morgan Stanley va desde $21,750 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango bajo hasta $399,990 para un Ingeniero de Hardware en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Morgan Stanley. Última actualización: 10/17/2025

Ingeniero de Software
L3 $21.8K
L4 $32.1K
L5 $59.1K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Software de Control de Calidad (QA)

Ingeniero de Datos

Banquero de Inversión
Analyst $140K
Associate $239K
Vice President $330K
Analista de Negocios
L3 $99K
L4 $118K
L5 $184K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Científico de Datos
L3 $131K
L4 $166K
L5 $247K

Investigador Cuantitativo

Analista Financiero
L3 $104K
L4 $125K
L5 $250K
Gerente de Producto
L3 $177K
L4 $133K
L5 $180K
L6 $348K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
L3 $29.6K
L4 $37.3K
L5 $68.7K
L6 $100K
Gerente de Proyecto
L3 $127K
L4 $145K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $130K
Operaciones de Negocios
Median $66.8K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
Median $191K
Contador
Median $115K

Technical Accountant

Ventas
Median $150K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $265K

Data Architect

Recursos Humanos
Median $160K
Legal
Median $187K
Capitalista de Riesgo
Median $120K

Asociado

Analista

Marketing
Median $120K
Asistente Administrativo
$99.5K
Gerente de Operaciones de Negocios
$296K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$92.5K
Atención al Cliente
$50.1K
Éxito del Cliente
$49.2K
Analista de Datos
$58.6K
Ingeniero de Hardware
$400K
Consultor de Gestión
Median $60K
Operaciones de Marketing
$63.5K
Gerente de Diseño de Producto
$129K
Gerente de Programa
$196K
Reclutador
$161K
Asuntos Regulatorios
$149K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79.6K
Investigador UX
$99.5K
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Morgan Stanley es Ingeniero de Hardware at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $399,990. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Morgan Stanley es $128,175.

Otros Recursos