MI-GSO
MI-GSO Salarios

El salario de MI-GSO va desde $35,491 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango bajo hasta $145,725 para un Gerente de Operaciones de Negocio en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de MI-GSO. Última actualización: 11/24/2025

Gerente de Operaciones de Negocio
$146K
Analista de Datos
$70.4K
Consultor de Gestión
$44.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Gerente de Proyecto
$60.3K
Ingeniero de Software
$35.5K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en MI-GSO es Gerente de Operaciones de Negocio at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $145,725. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en MI-GSO es $60,328.

