lululemon Salarios

El salario de lululemon va desde $39,800 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el rango bajo hasta $341,700 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de lululemon. Última actualización: 11/26/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Ingeniero de Datos

Gerente de Producto
Median $108K
Gerente de Proyecto
Median $86.9K

Analista de Datos
Median $80.2K
Científico de Datos
Median $82.2K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $144K
Analista de Negocios
$89.6K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$180K
Analista Financiero
$72K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$80.3K
Marketing
$130K
Operaciones de Marketing
$60.5K
Diseñador de Producto
$101K
Gerente de Programa
$181K
Reclutador
$66.5K
Ventas
$39.8K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$342K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$151K
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en lululemon es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $341,700. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en lululemon es $97,234.

Otros Recursos

