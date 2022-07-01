Lev Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de Lev va desde $58,945 en compensación total por año para un Científico de Datos en el rango bajo hasta $597,000 para un Jefe de Gabinete en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Lev. Última actualización: 11/27/2025

Gerente de Operaciones de Negocio
$174K
Jefe de Gabinete
$597K
Científico de Datos
$58.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Gerente de Producto
Median $320K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$83.6K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Lev es Jefe de Gabinete at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $597,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Lev es $174,125.

