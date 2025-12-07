Directorio de Empresas
Kentico
Kentico Ingeniero de Software Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Software in Czech Republic en Kentico totaliza CZK 1.74M por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Kentico. Última actualización: 12/7/2025

Paquete Mediano
Kentico
Software Engineer
Brno, JM, Czech Republic
Total por año
$81.9K
Nivel
L5
Base
$81.9K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
9 Años
Años de exp.
12 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Kentico?
Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Salarios de Pasantías

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Kentico in Czech Republic está en una compensación total anual de CZK 1,751,151. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Kentico para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Czech Republic es CZK 1,741,439.

Otros Recursos

