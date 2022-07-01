Directorio de Empresas
JatApp
    • Acerca de

    JatApp is a full-cycle custom software development company that provides a full range of services in software development, mobile app development, web development, and staffing your project with a dedicated development team.Our team unites professional engineers, designers, support service and managers, who know how to create innovative software solutions, taking responsibility for the entire Software Development Life Cycle from concept to launch and support.Key services JatApp offers:- Dedicated development teams- Application development- Mobile App development- Web development- Enterprise software development- QA & Software Testing- UI/UX design- IT consulting and business analysis.

    http://jatapp.com
    Sitio Web
    2009
    Año de Fundación
    90
    Nº de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

