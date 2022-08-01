January Technologies Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
January Technologies
El salario de January Technologies va desde $142,000 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango bajo hasta $310,545 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de January Technologies. Última actualización: 9/14/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $142K
Recursos Humanos
Median $241K
Operaciones de Personal
$281K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$311K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en January Technologies es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $310,545. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en January Technologies es $261,200.

