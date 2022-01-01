Directorio de Empresas
Intel
Intel Beneficios

Valor Total Estimado: $18,234

Único de Intel
  • An Extra Vacation Boost

    Exclusive discounts and travel perks to make time away from work more affordable and enjoyable.

  • Free HDCP

    • Seguros, Salud y Bienestar
  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

    $0 per year contributed by employer

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Vision Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Sick Time

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Life Insurance

    Free, 2x salary

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    Free, 2x salary

  • Health Insurance

    Estimated Medical Value $19K / year

  • Disability Insurance

    STD; LTD: 65% of earnings tax free up to $20,000 per month.

  • Sabbatical

  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week. In some locations

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week. In some locations

  • Free Dinner $2,600

    5 days a week. In some locations

    • Hogar
  • Adoption Assistance

  • Fertility Assistance

  • On-Site Car Wash / Detailing

  • Relocation Bonus

  • On-Site Laundry

    Dry cleaning

  • Business Travel Insurance

    $800K life insurance

  • Immigration Assistance

    100% paid by Intel

  • Company Phones

  • Remote Work

    based on team

  • Military Leave

    Unlimited leave with differential pay

    • Financiero y Jubilación
  • Mega Backdoor Roth

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary

    • Ventajas y Descuentos
  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Tutoring, college coaching, and scholarship opportunities for children.

    • Otros
  • Additional Leaves

    Intel supports multiple leave types: family, medical, and military.

  • Family Care

    Child care and elder care programs that help employees care for their families through access to facilities, resources, financial assistance.

  • Donation Match

    100% match. Up to $10,000 matched

  • Volunteer Time Off

    $10 per hour

    Otros Recursos