Infor Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Czech Republic

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Czech Republic en Infor totaliza CZK 1.25M por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Czech Republic totaliza CZK 1.31M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Infor. Última actualización: 10/2/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Nivel de Entrada)
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer
CZK 1.25M
CZK 1.25M
CZK 0
CZK 0
Team Lead Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK 3.5M

Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Salarios de Pasantías

¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Infor?

Preguntas Frecuentes

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Ingeniero de Software på Infor in Czech Republic ligger på en årlig total ersättning på CZK 1,403,914. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Infor för Ingeniero de Software rollen in Czech Republic är CZK 1,137,187.

Otros Recursos