iMerit Technology Salarios

El salario de iMerit Technology va desde $11,651 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango bajo hasta $94,525 para un Gerente de Proyecto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de iMerit Technology. Última actualización: 11/25/2025

Gerente de Producto
$45.7K
Gerente de Proyecto
$94.5K
Ingeniero de Software
$11.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en iMerit Technology es Gerente de Proyecto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $94,525. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en iMerit Technology es $45,685.

