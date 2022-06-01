Directorio de Empresas
iMerit Technology
Principales Conocimientos
    Acerca de

    iMerit is a global data labeling company offering end-to-end, high quality data annotation–across computer vision, natural language processing and content services–that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence programs for its customers. Employing 4,000 data annotation experts worldwide, iMerit serves Fortune 500 companies across industries including agriculture, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, insurance, medical and technology. In February 2020, iMerit raised $20M in Series B funding, led by CDC Group with participation from existing investors.

    http://www.imerit.net
    Sitio Web
    2012
    Año de Fundación
    5,500
    Nº de Empleados
    $1B-$10B
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Otros Recursos