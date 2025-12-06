Directorio de Empresas
IHS Markit
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

IHS Markit Ingeniero de Software Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en IHS Markit va desde $99.2K por year para Software Engineer hasta $136K por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $135K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de IHS Markit. Última actualización: 12/6/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
(Nivel de Entrada)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Salarios de Pasantías

¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en IHS Markit?

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en IHS Markit in United States está en una compensación total anual de $165,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en IHS Markit para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $124,323.

Otros Recursos

