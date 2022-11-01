ICONMA Salarios

El salario de ICONMA va desde $80,621 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Proyecto en el rango bajo hasta $157,080 para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de ICONMA. Última actualización: 10/17/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.