i-Sight
i-Sight Ingeniero de Software Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Software in Canada en i-Sight totaliza CA$85.6K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de i-Sight. Última actualización: 12/6/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
i-Sight
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Total por año
$62.2K
Nivel
L1
Base
$60.7K
Stock (/yr)
$1.5K
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
1 Año
Años de exp.
2 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en i-Sight?
Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en i-Sight in Canada está en una compensación total anual de CA$101,385. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en i-Sight para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Canada es CA$83,520.

