Directorio de Empresas
Hempacco
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa
Principales Conocimientos
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre Hempacco que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Hempacco is disrupting the tobacco industry with hemp-based alternatives to cigarettes. They own research, development, manufacturing, and sales of smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff™ Hemp Smokables. They offer private label agreements, IP licensing, and patented counter displays and vending machines called HempBoxes™. They also provide private-label services for smokable products and CBD automated retail concepts. Their mission is to be the most recognized name brand of Hemp Smokable products in the world. Contact investor relations for more information.

    https://hempacco.com
    Sitio Web
    2019
    Año de Fundación
    126
    Nº de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Hempacco

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Netflix
    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos