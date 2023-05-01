Gorilla Technology Group Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de Gorilla Technology Group va desde $25,046 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango bajo hasta $58,854 para un Científico de Datos en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Gorilla Technology Group. Última actualización: 11/23/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $25K
Científico de Datos
$58.9K
Gerente de Producto
$33.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Gorilla Technology Group es Científico de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $58,854. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Gorilla Technology Group es $33,714.

