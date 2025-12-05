La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en Garmin va desde $91.9K por year para Software Engineer I hasta $209K por year para Staff Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $95.3K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Garmin. Última actualización: 12/5/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
