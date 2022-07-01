Directorio de Empresas
Fresha
Fresha Salarios

El salario de Fresha va desde $64,118 en compensación total por año para un Marketing en el rango bajo hasta $236,500 para un Gerente de Producto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Fresha. Última actualización: 10/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $127K
Marketing
$64.1K
Gerente de Producto
$236K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Reclutador
$92.8K
Ventas
$103K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Fresha es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $236,500. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Fresha es $102,900.

Otros Recursos