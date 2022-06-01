Fragomen Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de Fragomen va desde $46,214 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Negocios en el rango bajo hasta $208,950 para un Legal en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Fragomen. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $140K
Analista de Negocios
$46.2K
Legal
$209K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Fragomen es Legal at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $208,950. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Fragomen es $140,000.

