Directorio de Empresas
Fibernetics CLEC
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa
Principales Conocimientos
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre Fibernetics CLEC que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Fibernetics is a rapidly growing Canadian telecommunications company that provides affordable, scalable voice and data convergence solutions. Founded in 1997, it has a management team with 70 years of telecom and internet experience and employs over 200 staff. Fibernetics owns one of Canada's largest coast-to-coast networks and supports over 300,000 customers. Its founders, John Stix and Jody Schnarr, are pioneers of VoIP communications in Canada and have leveraged established legacy systems with emerging internet protocol-based technologies.

    http://www.fibernetics.ca
    Sitio Web
    2003
    Año de Fundación
    351
    Nº de Empleados
    $100M-$250M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Fibernetics CLEC

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Snap
    • Databricks
    • Tesla
    • Spotify
    • Microsoft
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos