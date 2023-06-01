Directorio de Empresas
FAB 3R INC
Principales Conocimientos
    • Acerca de

    FAB 3R is a company that specializes in oversized manufacturing, repair, and refurbishment of large-sized equipment. They offer machining, fabrication, and mechanical assembly services with a focus on quality and expertise. Their facilities are large, with a 65,000 square foot machining shop and a 97,000 square foot fabrication shop. The team is experienced in welding, non-destructive testing, and mechanical assembly, and can work with engineers and project managers to provide the best solutions for projects. They are certified for ASME, CWB, UStamp, RStamp, and PED.

    http://www.fab3r.com
    Sitio Web
    1908
    Año de Fundación
    126
    Nº de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

