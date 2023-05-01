Directorio de Empresas
ExaGrid
Principales Insights
    • Acerca de

    ExaGrid offers Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. Their Landing Zone provides fast backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries, while the retention repository offers low-cost long-term retention. Their scale-out architecture eliminates expensive upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid also offers a two-tiered backup storage approach with delayed deletes and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

    http://www.exagrid.com
    Sitio web
    2002
    Año de Fundación
    126
    # de Empleados
    $1M-$10M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

