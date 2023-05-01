Directorio de Empresas
Equashield
    Equashield is a medical device company with over 400 employees that provides a Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) for the safe handling of hazardous drugs. Their product portfolio includes closed syringes, adapters, connectors, and tubing sets for pharmacy and nursing. Their products are FDA cleared and CE approved, complying with the strictest regulatory requirements under their ISO 13485 quality system management. Equashield is committed to protecting healthcare workers from the risks associated with exposure to hazardous drugs and vapors.

    http://www.equashield.com
    2009
    351
    $10M-$50M
