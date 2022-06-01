Directorio de Empresas
EQT
EQT Salarios

El salario de EQT va desde $99,500 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango bajo hasta $326,625 para un Gerente de Programa Técnico en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de EQT. Última actualización: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Gerente de Producto
$199K
Ingeniero de Software
$99.5K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$327K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en EQT es Gerente de Programa Técnico at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $326,625. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en EQT es $198,990.

Otros Recursos

