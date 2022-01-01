Directorio de Empresas
Emerson Salarios

El salario de Emerson va desde $3,633 en compensación total por año para un Recursos Humanos en el rango bajo hasta $180,000 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Emerson. Última actualización: 11/17/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $105K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Producto
Median $130K
Ingeniero de Hardware
Median $95K

Ingeniero Mecánico
Median $107K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $180K
Ventas
Median $83K
Contador
$58.3K
Analista de Negocios
$5.1K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$112K
Ingeniero de Control
$113K
Atención al Cliente
$17.9K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$47.9K
Científico de Datos
$8.3K
Ingeniero Eléctrico
$132K
Analista Financiero
$34.6K
Recursos Humanos
$3.6K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$20.1K
Marketing
$125K
Gerente de Programa
$171K
Gerente de Proyecto
$113K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$30.9K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$104K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$160K
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Emerson es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software con una compensación total anual de $180,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Emerson es $104,475.

