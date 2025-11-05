Directorio de Empresas
Deutsche Telekom
  Hungary

Deutsche Telekom Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Hungary

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Hungary en Deutsche Telekom va desde HUF 12.92M por year para Software Engineer hasta HUF 19.62M por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Hungary totaliza HUF 12.42M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Deutsche Telekom. Última actualización: 11/5/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Nivel de Entrada)
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Software Engineer
HUF 12.92M
HUF 12.4M
HUF 0
HUF 522K
Senior Software Engineer
HUF 19.62M
HUF 18.19M
HUF 0
HUF 1.43M
Lead Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Pasantías

¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Deutsche Telekom?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Deutsche Telekom in Hungary está en una compensación total anual de HUF 22,558,597. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Deutsche Telekom para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Hungary es HUF 12,809,942.

Otros Recursos