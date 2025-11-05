La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Hungary en Deutsche Telekom va desde HUF 12.92M por year para Software Engineer hasta HUF 19.62M por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Hungary totaliza HUF 12.42M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Deutsche Telekom. Última actualización: 11/5/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Software Engineer
HUF 12.92M
HUF 12.4M
HUF 0
HUF 522K
Senior Software Engineer
HUF 19.62M
HUF 18.19M
HUF 0
HUF 1.43M
Lead Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Títulos IncluidosEnviar Nuevo Título