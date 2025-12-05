Directorio de Empresas
DEPT Gerente de Ingeniería de Software Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Gerente de Ingeniería de Software in United States en DEPT totaliza $225K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de DEPT. Última actualización: 12/5/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
DEPT
VP, Engineering
Boston, MA
Total por año
$225K
Nivel
L6
Base
$225K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
6 Años
Años de exp.
15 Años
Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en DEPT in United States está en una compensación total anual de $260,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en DEPT para el puesto de Gerente de Ingeniería de Software in United States es $225,000.

Otros Recursos

