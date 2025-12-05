Directorio de Empresas
Department of Homeland Security
  • Salarios
  • Gerente de Programa Técnico

  • Todos los Salarios de Gerente de Programa Técnico

Department of Homeland Security Gerente de Programa Técnico Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Gerente de Programa Técnico in United States en Department of Homeland Security totaliza $165K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Department of Homeland Security. Última actualización: 12/5/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Technology Officer
New York, NY
Total por año
$165K
Nivel
GS14
Base
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
1 Año
Años de exp.
15 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Department of Homeland Security?
Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Contribuir

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Gerente de Programa Técnico en Department of Homeland Security in United States está en una compensación total anual de $188,100. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Department of Homeland Security para el puesto de Gerente de Programa Técnico in United States es $165,000.

Otros Recursos

