Department of Homeland Security
  • Salarios
  • Analista de Ciberseguridad

  • Todos los Salarios de Analista de Ciberseguridad

Department of Homeland Security Analista de Ciberseguridad Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Analista de Ciberseguridad en Department of Homeland Security totaliza $103K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Department of Homeland Security. Última actualización: 12/5/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Security Analyst
Washington, DC
Total por año
$103K
Nivel
L2
Base
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$3K
Años en la empresa
2 Años
Años de exp.
4 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Department of Homeland Security?
Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Analista de Ciberseguridad en Department of Homeland Security está en una compensación total anual de $291,250. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Department of Homeland Security para el puesto de Analista de Ciberseguridad es $149,000.

Otros Recursos

