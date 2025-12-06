Directorio de Empresas
Dell Technologies
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

Dell Technologies Ingeniero de Software Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in United States en Dell Technologies va desde $114K por year para L5 hasta $360K por year para L11. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $155K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Dell Technologies. Última actualización: 12/6/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Software Engineer I
L5(Nivel de Entrada)
$114K
$110K
$990
$3.2K
Software Engineer II
L6
$135K
$129K
$2.3K
$4K
Senior Engineer
L7
$161K
$152K
$3.7K
$5.9K
Principal Engineer
L8
$193K
$178K
$3.7K
$10.4K
Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Pasantías

Cronograma de Adquisición

33.3%

AÑO 1

33.3%

AÑO 2

33.3%

AÑO 3

Tipo de Acciones
RSU

En Dell Technologies, RSUs están sujetos a un cronograma de adquisición de 3 años:

  • 33.3% se adquiere en el 1st-AÑO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se adquiere en el 2nd-AÑO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se adquiere en el 3rd-AÑO (33.30% anual)



Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Redes

Ingeniero de Software de Control de Calidad (QA)

Ingeniero de Datos

Ingeniero de Software de Producción

Ingeniero de Sistemas

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Dell Technologies in United States está en una compensación total anual de $386,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Dell Technologies para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $151,500.

