Directorio de Empresas
Definitive Logic
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa
Principales Conocimientos
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre Definitive Logic que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos para entrevistas, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Definitive Logic (DL) is a transformational Information Technology leader based in Arlington, VA, that uses 20+ years of experience directly Powering Mission Outcomes at the Edge of Technology for our Defense, Federal, and Commercial clients. We deliver performance-based and tailored innovative solutions of the highest quality, using ISO 9001-certified and CMMI Level 3-appraised management frameworks. Customers select us because we provide objective, no-nonsense, vendor-neutral guidance that keeps their mission outcomes as the highest priority. Our history of “Exceptional” Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System (CPARS) ratings validates our reputation of ensuring execution success while maintaining a client-first approach.DL currently has 240+ professionals across 50+ active Federal Government and commercial modernization projects that are focused on developing, deploying, and supporting Financial Management, Data Solutions, Emergency Management, Human Capital, and Asset Management solutions. We leverage automation and integration services to save time, money, and manpower, consistently providing our customers with positive returns on investment (ROIs). DL is the preferred technology integration partner due to our unique ability to empower front-line employees, improve back-office operations, and enhance data-driven decision-making through advanced analytics, business management systems, and cloud platforms.We remain an employee-focused organization even as we grow, which is evident by our 3-year employee retention rate of 93% and our numerous award nominations. As shown below, DL has been named the Best Place to Work from Virginia Business’ Best Places to Work for 8 consecutive years and was also named The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces for 6 consecutive years. DL maintained this dynamic reputation of Best Places to Work during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it presented.

    http://www.definitivelogic.com
    Sitio Web
    1999
    Año de Fundación
    270
    Nº de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Trabajos Destacados

      No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Definitive Logic

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Facebook
    • Google
    • Snap
    • Apple
    • Tesla
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos