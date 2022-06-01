Directorio de Empresas
Deepgram
Deepgram Salarios

El rango de salarios de Deepgram oscila entre $139,300 en compensación total por año para un Arquitecto de Soluciones en el extremo inferior y $172,480 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Deepgram. Última actualización: 8/9/2025

$160K

Recursos Humanos
$143K
Marketing
$155K
Gerente de Producto
$166K

Ingeniero de Software
$172K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$139K
¿Falta tu título?

¿Falta tu título?


Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Deepgram is Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deepgram is $154,770.

