La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Backend in United States en Cvent va desde $108K por year para Software Engineer I hasta $147K por year para Lead Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $111K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Cvent. Última actualización: 10/7/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$108K
$103K
$0
$4.3K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$147K
$131K
$2K
$14K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
