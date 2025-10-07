Directorio de Empresas
La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Backend in United States en Cvent va desde $108K por year para Software Engineer I hasta $147K por year para Lead Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $111K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Cvent. Última actualización: 10/7/2025

Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Nivel de Entrada)
$108K
$103K
$0
$4.3K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$147K
$131K
$2K
$14K
$160K

Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Cvent?

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Ingeniero de Software Backend en Cvent in United States está en una compensación total anual de $147,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Cvent para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software Backend in United States es $111,000.

