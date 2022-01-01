Directorio de Empresas
CSL Behring
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa

CSL Behring Salarios

El salario de CSL Behring va desde $83,847 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Negocios en el rango bajo hasta $352,800 para un Ingeniero Químico en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de CSL Behring. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingeniero Biomédico
$114K
Analista de Negocios
$83.8K
Ingeniero Químico
$353K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Ingeniero de Control
$108K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$87.6K
Gerente de Producto
$147K
Ingeniero de Software
$119K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$239K
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en CSL Behring es Ingeniero Químico at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $352,800. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en CSL Behring es $116,913.

Trabajos Destacados

    No se encontraron trabajos destacados para CSL Behring

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Flipkart
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Microsoft
  • Roblox
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos