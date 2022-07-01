Directorio de Empresas
CNG Holdings
Principales Conocimientos
    • Acerca de

    Axcess Financial is a career destination for people who want to make a difference. We are a financial solutions provider who works with our employees to foster a fast-paced, open work environment with plenty of opportunities for future growth. Our story began more than 20 years ago in Covington, Kentucky with our first Check n Go store. This small retail location served customers in desperate need of financial support and helped them find the solutions they needed—when they needed them most. Since then, we have grown to nearly 1,000 Check n Go and Allied Cash Advance retail stores and have serviced over 50 million loans. We continue to use our history to guide us every day, as we seek ways to better ourselves and the lives of our customers.

    cng.com
    Sitio Web
    1994
    Año de Fundación
    120
    Nº de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

