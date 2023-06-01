Directorio de Empresas
Clarity Software Solutions
Clarity Software Solutions Salarios

El salario de Clarity Software Solutions va desde $63,700 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Programa en el rango bajo hasta $140,700 para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Clarity Software Solutions. Última actualización: 9/4/2025

$160K

Gerente de Programa
$63.7K
Ingeniero de Software
$141K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Clarity Software Solutions es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $140,700. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Clarity Software Solutions es $137,200.

