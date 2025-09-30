La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Czech Republic en Ciklum totaliza CZK 1.11M por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Czech Republic totaliza CZK 1.16M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Ciklum. Última actualización: 9/30/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Senior Software Engineer
CZK 1.11M
CZK 1.11M
CZK 0
CZK 0
Lead Software Engineer
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
CZK --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
