Choco
Choco Salarios

El salario de Choco va desde $40,651 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el rango bajo hasta $158,621 para un Científico de Datos en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Choco. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $110K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$88.4K
Científico de Datos
$159K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

Gerente de Producto
Median $92.8K
Reclutador
$95.5K
Ventas
$40.7K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$108K
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Choco es Científico de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $158,621. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Choco es $95,545.

