Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Salarios

El salario de Children's Hospital Los Angeles va desde $80,595 en compensación total por año para un Analista Financiero en el rango bajo hasta $161,700 para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Científico de Datos
$141K
Analista Financiero
$80.6K
Ingeniero de Software
$162K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Children's Hospital Los Angeles es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $161,700. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Children's Hospital Los Angeles es $140,700.

