Directorio de Empresas
Chevron Phillips Chemical
¿Trabajás Acá? Reclamá Tu Empresa

Chevron Phillips Chemical Salarios

El salario de Chevron Phillips Chemical va desde $85,706 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Negocios en el rango bajo hasta $243,775 para un Tecnólogo de la Información (TI) en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Chevron Phillips Chemical. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingeniero de Software
Median $100K
Contador
$92.5K
Analista de Negocios
$85.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Ingeniero Químico
$93.5K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$244K
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Chevron Phillips Chemical es Tecnólogo de la Información (TI) at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $243,775. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Chevron Phillips Chemical es $93,530.

Trabajos Destacados

    No se encontraron trabajos destacados para Chevron Phillips Chemical

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Stripe
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • Flipkart
  • Spotify
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos