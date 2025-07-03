Directorio de Empresas
Chetu
Chetu Salarios

El salario de Chetu va desde $1,191 en compensación total por año para un Científico de Datos en el rango bajo hasta $149,250 para un Gerente de Proyecto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Chetu. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Don't get lowballed
Científico de Datos
$1.2K
Gerente de Proyecto
$149K
Ingeniero de Software
$3.4K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$146K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$30.2K
¿No encontrás tu puesto?

Buscá todos los sueldos en nuestra página de compensaciones o agregá tu sueldo para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Chetu es Gerente de Proyecto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $149,250. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Chetu es $30,150.

Otros Recursos