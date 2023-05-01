Directorio de Empresas
Cfd Research
¿Trabajás acá? Reclamá tu Empresa
Principales Insights
  • Contribuí con algo único sobre Cfd Research que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevista, elección de equipos, cultura única, etc.).
    • Acerca de

    CFD Research Corporation specializes in engineering simulations and innovative designs for various industries, including Aerospace, Biomedical, Defense, Materials, and Energy. They develop new hardware concepts, innovative designs, and prototypes using their software and experimental facilities. They have over 50 patents awarded or pending in various areas. Their software and expertise allow for multiscale, multiphysics simulations of fluid, thermal, chemical, biological, electrical, and mechanical phenomena for real-world applications, providing clearer insights into complex systems and enabling better decisions and better products with lower risk, reduced cost, and less time.

    cfd-research.com
    Sitio web
    1987
    Año de Fundación
    351
    # de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Sede

    Recibí Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscribite a ofertas verificadas.Vas a recibir el desglose de los detalles de compensación por email. Conocé más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio apply.

    Empleos Destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Cfd Research

    Empresas Relacionadas

    • Tesla
    • Uber
    • Microsoft
    • Roblox
    • Amazon
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros Recursos