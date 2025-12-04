Directorio de Empresas
Centric Software
  • Salarios
  • Diseñador de Producto

  • Todos los Salarios de Diseñador de Producto

Centric Software Diseñador de Producto Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Diseñador de Producto in United States en Centric Software totaliza $150K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Centric Software. Última actualización: 12/4/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Centric Software
UX Designer
Campbell, CA
Total por año
$150K
Nivel
-
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$10K
Años en la empresa
3 Años
Años de exp.
4 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles profesionales en Centric Software?
Últimas Submisiones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Contribuir

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial con mayor remuneración reportado para un Diseñador de Producto en Centric Software in United States está en una compensación total anual de $195,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Centric Software para el puesto de Diseñador de Producto in United States es $150,000.

