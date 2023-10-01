Directorio de Empresas
Cellebrite
Cellebrite Salarios

El salario de Cellebrite va desde $125,143 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango bajo hasta $226,125 para un Arquitecto de Soluciones en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Cellebrite. Última actualización: 9/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $125K
Científico de Datos
$134K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$226K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Cellebrite es Arquitecto de Soluciones at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $226,125. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Cellebrite es $133,926.

