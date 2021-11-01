Directorio de Empresas
Cedar Salarios

El salario de Cedar va desde $121,000 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el rango bajo hasta $235,000 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Cedar. Última actualización: 9/10/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Software Engineer I $130K
Software Engineer II $165K
Software Engineer III $230K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $235K
Científico de Datos
Median $150K

Gerente de Producto
Median $121K
Reclutador
Median $145K
Recursos Humanos
$149K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$158K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $229K
Investigador UX
$124K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Cedar es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software con una compensación total anual de $235,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Cedar es $150,000.

Otros Recursos