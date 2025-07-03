Career Confidential Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El salario de Career Confidential va desde $33,182 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero Civil en el rango bajo hasta $49,251 para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Career Confidential. Última actualización: 11/17/2025

Ingeniero Civil
$33.2K
Reclutador
$38.4K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$44.6K

Ingeniero de Software
$49.3K
El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Career Confidential es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $49,251. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Career Confidential es $41,485.

