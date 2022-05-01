Directorio de Empresas
Bright Health
Bright Health Salarios

El salario de Bright Health va desde $127,160 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el rango bajo hasta $249,240 para un Gerente de Producto en el rango alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bright Health. Última actualización: 11/18/2025

Gerente de Producto
$249K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $127K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$216K

Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Bright Health es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $249,240. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Bright Health es $216,075.

