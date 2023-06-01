Directorio de Empresas
Boost Payment Solutions
Principales Conocimientos
    • Acerca de

    Boost Payment Solutions is a fintech company that offers technology-enabled solutions to optimize the use and acceptance of commercial cards. It has reinvented how commercial card payments are initiated, accepted, and processed for thousands of companies worldwide. Boost is the only fintech acquirer exclusively focused on the B2B marketplace, making commercial cards a cost-effective, scalable, and secure alternative to traditional payment methods. It has a global footprint and is headquartered in New York, NY.

    http://www.boostb2b.com
    Sitio Web
    2009
    Año de Fundación
    71
    Nº de Empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos Estimados
    Oficinas Centrales

